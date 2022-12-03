Overview

Dr. Anne Hoekstra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hoekstra works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hudsonville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.