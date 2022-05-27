Dr. Anne Galbreath, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galbreath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Galbreath, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anne Galbreath, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Flower Mound, TX.
Locations
Lifetime Dental of Flower Mound3208 Long Prairie Rd Ste A, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 464-2657Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Had a consultation with Dr. Regarding a mouth guard for sleep apnea. She was very knowledgeable and patient at answering all of our questions. She was honest in saying that she didn’t think that I was a good candidate for a mouth guard. I have since given in and am using a C Pap machine with good success.
About Dr. Anne Galbreath, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1285976886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galbreath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galbreath accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Galbreath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Galbreath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Galbreath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galbreath.
