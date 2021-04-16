Overview

Dr. Anne Furrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Furrow works at TeamHealth, BRMC in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.