Dr. Anne Fottrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Fottrell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Locations
Mercy Community Healthcare1113 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 319, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-0567
The Pain and Wellness Group LLC317 Seven Springs Way Ste 201, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 846-4558
- 3 317 18th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 292-3661
- 4 135 2nd Ave N Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 297-6074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best Dr's in treating mental illness. I've been going to her for at least 15 yes.
About Dr. Anne Fottrell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740222538
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fottrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fottrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fottrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fottrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.