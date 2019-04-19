Dr. Anne Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Floyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Floyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Floyd works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Goodyear Office13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 102, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 209-0020
-
3
Glendale Office5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste H3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 547-2002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Floyd?
I had cataract surgery on both eyes one week apart. Both went very well with no pain during or after surgery. My sight has improved immensely. I would recommend Dr. Floyd to anyone looking for an excellent cataract surgeon.
About Dr. Anne Floyd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1023454410
Education & Certifications
- John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
- Louisiana State University
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Floyd speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.