Dr. Fender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Fender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne Fender, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
Hill Center For Dermatology17560 S Golden Rd Unit 100, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 526-1117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very thorough. Explains her findings and treatment approaches. Technically very skilled. Friendly staff. All around high marks.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811158835
- University of North Carolina
- Providence Portland Med
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Stanford University
- Dermatology
