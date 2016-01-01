Dr. Anne Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Epstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Anne Epstein M.d. P.A.4007 James Casey St Ste B210, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 442-2297
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Warts, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.