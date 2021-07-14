Dr. Dudley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Dudley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Dudley, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stevensville, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Dudley works at
Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic Pediatric Medicine5515 Cleveland Ave, Stevensville, MI 49127 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Health Plan of Michigan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- IBA
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- PHCS
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudley?
Dr Dudley is the pediatrician for all 3 of my kids and we all love her!! She’s been with us since my kids were babies and she is always very thorough and makes sure the kids are always good to go and healthy!
About Dr. Anne Dudley, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588893283
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.