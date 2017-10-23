See All Allergists & Immunologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Anne Ditto, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Ditto, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ditto works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 724-4536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2017
    Dr. Ditto helped me figure out my allergies and offered quality treatment for them. I had suffered for years and tried many different treatments both on my own and under doctor supervision. But Dr. Ditto is the person who got to the root of my problems and came up with a comprehensive plan to alleviate my allergies. She's extremely knowledgeable and cares about my progress.
    Chicago, IL — Oct 23, 2017
    About Dr. Anne Ditto, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831276872
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Ditto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ditto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ditto works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ditto’s profile.

    Dr. Ditto speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

