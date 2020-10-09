See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Anne Wold

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Wold is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from Federal University Of Goias / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wold works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    Joan H & Preston Robert Tish Center At E
    171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2600
  3. 3
    Kofinas Fertility Group
    65 Broadway Fl 14 # 14, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 348-4000
  4. 4
    Cranston Office
    1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 366-6077
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Infections Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Wold?

    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Wold is kind, caring, and treats you from an empowered informed lens. She is an excellent physician who is clearly an expert! The best!!
    Riddhi Sandil — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Anne Wold

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427031061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Federal University Of Goias / Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Wold is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wold speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

