Overview

Dr. Anne Wold is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from Federal University Of Goias / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wold works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.