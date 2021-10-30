Dr. Anne Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Christopher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Christopher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Christopher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Louis Pain Consultants121 Saint Lukes Center Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 209-6149Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Southern Ob.gyn-highland1328 Mercantile Dr, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (314) 209-6149Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christopher?
Six years ago I had a herniated disc. It was not diagnosed and I had been through tons of PT-no one would give me an mri. In addition to helping me greatly with injections, Dr. Christopher ordered the mri and suggested a surgical consult. I found her office efficient, thorough, and friendly. She is an honest, skilled doctor. Would & haves recommended. Helped me immensely after dealing with pain for 3 yrs. Vicky Jordan St. Charles, MO
About Dr. Anne Christopher, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598709073
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christopher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher works at
Dr. Christopher has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christopher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Christopher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christopher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christopher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.