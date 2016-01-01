Overview

Dr. Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Uhlemann works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.