Dr. Anne Camp, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne Camp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Camp works at Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Quest Diagnostics LLC
    374 Grand Ave, New Haven, CT 06513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 777-7411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperthyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroiditis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Anne Camp, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295702181
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camp works at Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Camp’s profile.

    Dr. Camp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

