Dr. Camber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Camber, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Camber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
Providence Medical Group OB/GYN900 Pacific Ave Ste 501, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 258-7550
Providence Health & Services-wa916 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 304-6140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Camber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camber has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Camber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camber.
