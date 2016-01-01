Overview

Dr. Anne Camber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Camber works at Providence Medical Group OB/GYN in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.