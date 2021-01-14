Dr. Anne Byars, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byars is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Byars, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne Byars, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Byars works at
Liberty Mountain Pediatrics4600 HIGHWAY 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 709-1650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

I have used Dr. Byars for 20 years with all of my children and she was excellent. I am in the health field so I am quite particular about their care. She exceeds expectation on all levels - knowledge, thoroughness, promptness and kindness. My kids love her!!! If I could give her more stars I would.
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043230741
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
Dr. Byars has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byars accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byars works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Byars. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byars.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byars, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byars appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.