Dr. Anne Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Bray, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Bray, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Specialist12541 Foster St Ste 260, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 386-2879
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bray?
I love Dr. Bray. She tells it like it is and has excellent medical knowledge. If you are looking for a pediatrician to feed your ego, keep moving.
About Dr. Anne Bray, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245260801
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital National Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.