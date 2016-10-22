Dr. Anne Borkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Borkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Borkowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Borkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Fertility4250 Dempster St, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 763-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borkowski?
If I could leave a review for every time she called/texted to check on me, there would be double digit raving reviews from me. Her and her staff are all amazing. When I call they know exactly who I am, they remember the little details about my life, and they make me feel like I'm the only patient that matters. But in reality I'm certain they do that for everybody. The only unfortunate part is that I will hopefully be pregnant soon and no longer need her. But that's not to say I won't miss her.
About Dr. Anne Borkowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699865311
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borkowski works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.