Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Bercovitch works at Marla C. Angermeier MD PC in Providence, RI with other offices in Acton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Marla C. Angermeier MD PC
    148 W River St Ste 1B, Providence, RI 02904 (401) 273-9310
  2. 2
    Apderm North PC
    526 Main St Ste 302, Acton, MA 01720 (401) 273-9310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2021
    I think Dr. Bercovitch is top notch. Calm, kind, and is reassuring. And found a melanoma in my first visit so she and I have been very conscious of doing a thorough body check ever since (over 10 years!) at least twice a year. She is never rushed and her staff is awesome. I never wait more than a few minutes in the waiting room nor the exam room. I cannot think of a single thing to be critical about. She and her office are the best!
    Dory — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770554131
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bercovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bercovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bercovitch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bercovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bercovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bercovitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bercovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bercovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

