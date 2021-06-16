Dr. Bercovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bercovitch works at
Locations
Marla C. Angermeier MD PC148 W River St Ste 1B, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-9310
Apderm North PC526 Main St Ste 302, Acton, MA 01720 Directions (401) 273-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bercovitch?
I think Dr. Bercovitch is top notch. Calm, kind, and is reassuring. And found a melanoma in my first visit so she and I have been very conscious of doing a thorough body check ever since (over 10 years!) at least twice a year. She is never rushed and her staff is awesome. I never wait more than a few minutes in the waiting room nor the exam room. I cannot think of a single thing to be critical about. She and her office are the best!
About Dr. Anne Bercovitch, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1770554131
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bercovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bercovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
