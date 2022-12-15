Overview

Dr. Anne Bass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bass works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.