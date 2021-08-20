See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Anne Barnard, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne Barnard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Barnard works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tryon Medical Partners
    201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6334
  2
    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 7, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-6334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Outstanding doctor with an equally qualified staff. Very pleased with the availability, expertise and communication with Dr Barnard and her staff.
    whobgood — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Barnard, MD
    About Dr. Anne Barnard, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093733404
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnard works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Barnard’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
