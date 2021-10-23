See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Carbondale, IL
Dr. Anne Bacal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Dr. Anne Bacal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carbondale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital

Dr. Bacal works at Center For Medical Arts in Carbondale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center for Medical Arts
    2601 W Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901

  • Heartland Regional Medical Center

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 23, 2021
    She is very thorough, she figured out what was wrong with me. I love our treatment plan. She listened to my concerns and did not force me to do anything like there is no alternative. She advocates for patient choice and patient being informed of their treatment plan.
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Filipino
    • 1992119176
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Bacal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacal works at Center For Medical Arts in Carbondale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bacal’s profile.

    Dr. Bacal has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

