Dr. Anne Angevine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angevine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Angevine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Angevine, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Angevine works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology PC1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angevine?
I was there for Hematology evaluation. Dr. Angevine was OUTSTANDING ..... Spent a great deal of time with me to figure out the source of the problem. She was right in her analysis. The ultimate resolution was from another matter that appeared about a month later. I needed to have a Pacemaker installed. That seemed to resolve the whole issue.
About Dr. Anne Angevine, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376668004
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angevine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angevine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angevine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angevine works at
Dr. Angevine has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angevine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Angevine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angevine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angevine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angevine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.