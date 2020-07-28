Dr. Anne Ames, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Ames, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anne Ames, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
-
1
Cedar Park Office601 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 226, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
St. David's Georgetown Hospital2000 Scenic Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 943-3000
-
3
Anne C. Ames Dpm1301 W 38th St Ste 707, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 407-8188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appointment with Dr. Anne Ames, suffering with a painful tendinitis ailment on my inside right ankle area. She diagnosed me accurately and fixed me right up. She is as knowledgeable and professional as you will ever find and I highly recommend her to anyone suffering from foot or ankle issues.
About Dr. Anne Ames, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083652101
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ames accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ames. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ames.
