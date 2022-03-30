Dr. Anne Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Alexander, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Arts Internal Medicine P.A.2911 Medical Arts St Ste 18, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 473-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander has been so responsive to my needs and concerns. She and her staff are patient and friendly. I always feel welcomed when I am in the office and their telephone assistance on a variety of topics is just great. Every issue is handled until resolution. I feel so comfortable confiding in Dr. Alexander, She has been exceptionally supportive in helping me achieve my medical issues. They are just the best.
About Dr. Anne Alexander, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hosp/Dallas Va Med Ctr-U Tex Sw
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
