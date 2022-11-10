See All Oncologists in Shenandoah, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO

Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Alaniz works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital
    17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0436
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    The Methodist Physician Organization
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 130, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AXIS
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942239652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • York Hospital
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Internship
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alaniz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alaniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alaniz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alaniz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaniz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

