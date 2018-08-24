Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
Cedars-sinai Vascular Services99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-2992
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ackerman was awesome ???? she was able to explain my procedure in great detail and let me ask all the questions I wanted to ask without rushing. She was friendly and has great bedside manner. She has checked on me often after my procedure. When I sent her any messages she was right on it with picking up the phone to call me. I trusted her and the entire staff to take care of me. She knows what she’s doing!
About Dr. Anne Ackerman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1760610711
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
