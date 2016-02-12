Dr. Annapurna Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annapurna Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annapurna Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (440) 312-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh performed a complex glaucoma procedure on me recently. She was dedicated to giving me the best possible outcome and discussed many options with me. She also called me for follow up, even when she was out on vacation. I cannot say enough good regarding her care and compassion. I say this as a surgeon who often sees a lack of these traits in others.
About Dr. Annapurna Singh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851380158
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
- Erie County Medical Center|Shands Hosp-U Hosp
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.