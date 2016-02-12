Overview

Dr. Annapurna Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Singh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.