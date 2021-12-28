Overview

Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bhat works at Bhat & Bhat Mds in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.