See All Rheumatologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bhat works at Bhat & Bhat Mds in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapurna Bhat
    145 N Park Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 389-1701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhat?

    Dec 28, 2021
    Dr Anna Bhat is my Mother-in-laws rheumatologist. She is an excellent Dr and I woupd reccomned her to anyone that has arthritis and would like to see a specialist. She takes her time with her patients and she truly cares for them. Her bedside manner is awesome, ahe takes her time with her patients. She also listens to her patients needs. I would give her 10 stars if it allowed.
    Adrianne Williams — Dec 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhat to family and friends

    Dr. Bhat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD.

    About Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073608899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.