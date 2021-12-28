Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Annapurna Bhat145 N Park Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Anna Bhat is my Mother-in-laws rheumatologist. She is an excellent Dr and I woupd reccomned her to anyone that has arthritis and would like to see a specialist. She takes her time with her patients and she truly cares for them. Her bedside manner is awesome, ahe takes her time with her patients. She also listens to her patients needs. I would give her 10 stars if it allowed.
About Dr. Annapurna Bhat, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073608899
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.