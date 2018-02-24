Dr. Annapoorna Kini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annapoorna Kini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Annapoorna Kini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates1190 5th Ave Ste GP1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
My LAD was totally blocked.I contacted Dr. Kini for CTO PCI. Nurse Jessica was very helpful in setting up my appointment when Dr. Kini ordered further tests to make sure my heart was viable. During my procedure,Dr Kini opened and stent my LAD together with D2, a blockage newly discovered.I was allowed to get off the bed in 3 hrs post-op.I felt immediate differences-I did not have the symptoms of fatigue/angina.I was discharged next day.Thanks Dr Kini and the team for a painless cardiac surgery!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952343212
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Ny Med College
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Mount Sinai Hospital
