Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Arunachalam works at
Locations
Annapoorna Arunachalam-MD
3150 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461
(561) 434-4261
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many Thyroid doctors over the years. I had thyroid cancer in 2002. I started going to Dr. Anna 5 years ago and I have no complaints. Sometimes it's hard to reach her office, but I have the problem with all doctors. She tells you the truth even if it's not what you want to hear. Her staff has always been polite to me, never rude. Her office hours are the same as mine, so my only negative is I always have to take time off work.
About Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1083659148
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Madras Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arunachalam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arunachalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arunachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arunachalam has seen patients for Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arunachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arunachalam speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arunachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arunachalam.
