Dr. Annamarie Paulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annamarie Paulsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annamarie Paulsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Paulsen works at
Locations
-
1
Rockdale Psychiatric Associates PC1397 Manchester Dr Ne, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-0255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paulsen?
Dr. Paulsen helped me overcome a very rough battle with opiates that I had for a total of 8 years. She is without a doubt the reason I’m still here to write this! Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Annamarie Paulsen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285766055
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulsen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulsen works at
Dr. Paulsen has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paulsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.