Overview

Dr. Annamarie Paulsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Paulsen works at Rockdale Psychiatric Associates in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.