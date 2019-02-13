Dr. Annamaria Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annamaria Nagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annamaria Nagy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nagy works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center - 192Dodge717 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my encounter with Dr. Nagy I found her to be perhaps the most professional doctor that I have ever encountered. Even called me my my sir name which I appreciated since most doctors assume that it's okay to just call you by your first name. They want the respect of being called "doctor" the least you can do is call me by my professional name as well. Dr. Nagy took all the time that I needed to feel comfortable and answered most of my questions in a polite professional manner.
About Dr. Annamaria Nagy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1043321904
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Co Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagy works at
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagy speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
