Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD
Overview
Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrington Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pastore works at
Locations
Chi Medicine347 Parkside Rd, Harrington Park, NJ 07640 Directions (201) 308-5326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Pastore since 2015 and in a sentence, she saved my life. She is brilliant, compassionate and I believe she is very invested in all of her patients.
About Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003975616
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.