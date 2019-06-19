See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Harrington Park, NJ
Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrington Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Pastore works at Champaign Dental Group in Harrington Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Medicine
    347 Parkside Rd, Harrington Park, NJ 07640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 308-5326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Annalisa Pastore, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1003975616
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pastore works at Champaign Dental Group in Harrington Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pastore’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

