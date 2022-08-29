Overview

Dr. Annadorai Kalahasthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Kalahasthy works at Huber Heights Family Care in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.