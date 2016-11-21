See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Annabelle Razon, MD

Family Medicine
1.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annabelle Razon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Razon works at SANANGEL, ANNABELLE MD - MEDICAL CLINIC in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sanangel, Annabelle MD - Medical Clinic
    4453 EUCLID AVE, San Diego, CA 92115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 582-9237
    Angel Annabelle Razon-san
    9190 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 689-1814

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Interstitial Cystitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Interstitial Cystitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 21, 2016
    Dr. Razon is very professional, kind and knowledgeable.
    Richard Wallace in Del Mar, CA. — Nov 21, 2016
    About Dr. Annabelle Razon, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1649301946
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annabelle Razon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razon works at SANANGEL, ANNABELLE MD - MEDICAL CLINIC in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Razon’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Razon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

