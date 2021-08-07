Overview

Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Annabelle Lopez MD PA in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Mercedes, TX, Edinburg, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Multiple Gestation and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.