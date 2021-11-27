Dr. Annabelle Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annabelle Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Lee works at
Family Medical Centers14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 292-4111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Baptist Rheumatology- Baptist South13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 2105, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 292-4111
- 3 14540 OLD SAINT AUGUSTINE RD, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 396-8656
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lee is amazing and her staff is wonderful. Thanks for the great care!
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese
- 1043341795
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.