Dr. Annabella Ferrari, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Annabella Ferrari, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ferrari works at Brian Kiedrowski MD in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Jewish Health
    5200 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 751-8626
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Fever
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Fever

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Constipation
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Good. Primary care Doctora. Patient with me, being, an ornery gerietrics patient, i am. For sure I recomend her.
    Tom Hedberg — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Annabella Ferrari, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356662126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferrari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrari works at Brian Kiedrowski MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ferrari’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

