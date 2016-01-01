Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annabell Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Annabell Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Caremount Medical PC10 Cranberry Dr, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 Directions (845) 226-7900
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
