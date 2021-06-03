Overview

Dr. Anna Wright, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.