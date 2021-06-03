Dr. Anna Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Wright, DO
Overview
Dr. Anna Wright, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine26 E Park Dr Ste 105, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wright has a wonderful way of calmly and clearly communicating with her patients. I would highly recommend her, particularly with cases of infant lip tie and tongue tie.
About Dr. Anna Wright, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639326804
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
