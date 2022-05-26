Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They completed their fellowship with Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Locations
Healthsouth Rehab Center1905 W 32nd St Ste 403, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 782-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was having migraines that cause partial paralysis. The ER doctors prescribed me a high amount of medication to treat my migraines, which led to a lot of side effects. Dr. Mitchell listened to my concerns and placed me on the correct dosage. She did not rush me while I was explaining my history and she took the time to make sure I understood my condition.
About Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- St Louis University Hospital
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell speaks Polish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell.
