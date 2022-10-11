See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Widmyer works at Champaign Dental Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Institute of Plastic Surgery
    1715 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 500-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Widmyer by my general surgeon after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. I had so many questions, concerns. Dr. Widmyer helped tremendously to ease my concerns and answered my questions thoroughly, explained the procedures and options, recommending what she thought were my best options. She seemed to understand the emotional aspects of it all and I never felt rushed or pressured. She made a difficult process easier to deal with both physically and emotionally. I felt she and her staff were there to support throughout the entire process. She is passionate about her work, truly cares and does excellent work. Could not more highly recommend a reconstruction surgeon.
    Joyce H — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346477163
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widmyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widmyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widmyer works at Champaign Dental Group in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Widmyer’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

