Overview

Dr. Anna Vedina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Dr. Vedina works at James River Internists in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.