Dr. Anna Vawter, MD

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Anna Vawter, MD is a Dermatologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Vawter works at Thrive Family Dermatology, PLLC in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thrive Family Dermatology, PLLC
    788 S Watters Rd Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 649-6999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma Annulare
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keratosis Pilaris
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Ulcer
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Anna Vawter, MD

    Dermatology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1609985811
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Catholic Health Partners
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Northwestern University
    Dermatology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Vawter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vawter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vawter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vawter works at Thrive Family Dermatology, PLLC in Allen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vawter’s profile.

    Dr. Vawter has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vawter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vawter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vawter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vawter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vawter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

