Dr. Anna Tumyan, MD

Rheumatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Tumyan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Tumyan works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN INTERNAL MEDICINE SUBSPECIALTIES in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern Internal Medicine Subspecialties
    600 S Main St Fl 2 Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 882-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2021
    After seeing several doctors with no answers to my illness, Dr. Tumyan looked at me and knew what was wrong with me. Got me on treatment the same day and a week later I felt new. God sent.
    Angela N. — Mar 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Tumyan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649463076
    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Tumyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tumyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tumyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tumyan works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN INTERNAL MEDICINE SUBSPECIALTIES in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tumyan’s profile.

    Dr. Tumyan has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

