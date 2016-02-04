Overview

Dr. Anna Trostinskaia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Trostinskaia works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Rd in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.