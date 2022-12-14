See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Anna Troncales, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Troncales, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Troncales works at Practice in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Chronic Pain
Headache
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Anna Troncales, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1265538557
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Troncales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troncales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Troncales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Troncales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Troncales has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troncales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Troncales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troncales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troncales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troncales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

