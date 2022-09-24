See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Anna Toker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Center

Dr. Toker works at Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine & Bladder Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usmd Arlington Incontinence Urology
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 472-3400
  2. 2
    Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
    2700 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 622-7460
  3. 3
    Ann Toker MD PA
    3150 E Broad St Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 942-3740
  4. 4
    Baylor Surgicare At Mansfield LLC
    280 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 842-2388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
  • Texas Health Hospital Mansfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr Toker and her staff made me feel at ease and very comfortable prior to surgery. What an excellent crew of medical professionals!!
    TM — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Toker, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1245209535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Residency
    • Methodist Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Toker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toker has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Toker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.