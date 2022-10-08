Dr. Anna Yang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Yang, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anna Yang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Locations
Foundation Foot and Ankle Center1012 95th St Ste 12, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 635-5889Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday2:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang not only addressed my concerns effectively, but took the time to explain what caused my problem and why she recommended the treatment. She spoke to me with empathy and care. She listened to my questions and answered them in detail. I strongly recommend her for her professionalism, and care.
About Dr. Anna Yang, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
- Samuel Merritt University
- Tulane University La
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
