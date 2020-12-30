Dr. Anna Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Tanner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Tanner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dunwoody, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.
Locations
Veritas Collaborative41 Perimeter Ctr E Ste 640, Dunwoody, GA 30346 Directions (770) 871-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We knew our daughter was thin, but had no idea how critically ill she was. On our initial meeting with Dr. Tanner we were shocked to learn that our daughter was severely anorexic and urgently needed inpatient treatment. She had hypotension, bradycardia and heart failure. Who likes a doctor who gives you such sudden, unexpected, horrible news at the first visit? I could give Dr. Tanner a one-star rating, put my head in the sand, and go on with my summer vacation plans; but thank goodness we did not make that choice! After in and outpatient treatment, we are so indebted to Dr. Tanner and her staff! She took time with us at every visit, never rushed and was always thorough. Dr. Tanner is unique in her position because she is a pediatrician, has an excellent medical background with expertise in eating disorders, thus, enabling her to provide the best medical care. There is no doubt Dr. Tanner saved our daughter's life. We highly recommend Dr. Tanner and her staff at Veritas!!!
About Dr. Anna Tanner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Williams College, cum laude
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.