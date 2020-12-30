Overview

Dr. Anna Tanner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dunwoody, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.



Dr. Tanner works at Veritas Collaborative, Atlanta in Dunwoody, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.