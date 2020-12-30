See All Pediatricians in Dunwoody, GA
Dr. Anna Tanner, MD

Pediatrics
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Tanner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dunwoody, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.

Dr. Tanner works at Veritas Collaborative, Atlanta in Dunwoody, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Veritas Collaborative
    41 Perimeter Ctr E Ste 640, Dunwoody, GA 30346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 871-3730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anorexia
Bulimia

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 30, 2020
    We knew our daughter was thin, but had no idea how critically ill she was. On our initial meeting with Dr. Tanner we were shocked to learn that our daughter was severely anorexic and urgently needed inpatient treatment. She had hypotension, bradycardia and heart failure. Who likes a doctor who gives you such sudden, unexpected, horrible news at the first visit? I could give Dr. Tanner a one-star rating, put my head in the sand, and go on with my summer vacation plans; but thank goodness we did not make that choice! After in and outpatient treatment, we are so indebted to Dr. Tanner and her staff! She took time with us at every visit, never rushed and was always thorough. Dr. Tanner is unique in her position because she is a pediatrician, has an excellent medical background with expertise in eating disorders, thus, enabling her to provide the best medical care. There is no doubt Dr. Tanner saved our daughter's life. We highly recommend Dr. Tanner and her staff at Veritas!!!
    EHD — Dec 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Tanner, MD
    About Dr. Anna Tanner, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649286048
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Williams College, cum laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Tanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanner works at Veritas Collaborative, Atlanta in Dunwoody, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tanner’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

